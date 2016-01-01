About AMZN

Amazon.com, Inc. is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North American-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment is engaged in retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment consists of the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

CEO Andrew R. Jassy, MBA Headquarters United States Employees 1.61M Revenue (TTM) 486B Gross Profit 39.98% Earnings -60.89% Cash $37.7B Debt $142B