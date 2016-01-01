Skip to main content

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (AMD)

$68.78USD

+$68.78 (+6,878.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About AMD

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services. The Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom segment includes server and embedded processors, semi-custom System-on-Chip products, development services and technology for game consoles. The company was founded by W. J. Sanders III on May 1, 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

CEO

Lisa T. Su, PhD

Headquarters

United States

Employees

15.5K

Revenue (TTM)

21.6B

Gross Profit

41.44%

Earnings

-15.50%

Cash

$4.81B

Debt

$3.2B

