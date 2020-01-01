Wealthsimple Developed Markets ex North America Socially Responsible Index ETF (WSRD)

About WSRD

WSRD tracks an index of large- and midcap stocks located in developed markets outside of North America screening out companies with poor ESG values. Stocks are selected based on a multi-factor score of respective momentum, value and quality. Weighting is based on inverse volatility within the stock's sector.

