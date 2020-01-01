Open an account now and be the first to get access to spending features.
Save smarter with one of the highest interest rates in Canada. See how $10,000 could grow with 1.9% interest compared to traditional chequing and savings accounts.
We don’t charge you fees so you keep more money in your pocket.
No monthly account fees
No low balance fees
No foreign exchange transaction fees Coming soon
Made from one of the heaviest elements on earth, with a matte finish and spot gloss. The Wealthsimple Cash Card makes everyday spending simple and beautiful.
Withdraw cash from ATMs across Canada — and send money instantly with e-transfers and bill pay.
We’re committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
Over 1 million and counting - More than 1 million people use Wealthsimple’s investing, saving, and tax products.
Everything is encrypted - We use state-of-the-art data encryption when handling your information and two-factor authentication (2FA).
Powerful backing - Wealthsimple is backed by $265M in investment from some of the world’s largest financial institutions.
CIPF protected - Your accounts are held with our custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner, and are protected within specified limits in the event of its insolvency by CIPF.
As you may have noticed, we like making things simple. With Wealthsimple Cash you can save and spend from one account — which makes it easier to see your big financial picture. And we believe that goes a long way toward making smart financial choices simpler.
Currently all the saving features of Wealthsimple Cash are available. If you open an account today, you’ll earn 1.9% interest, with no monthly account fees, or fees for transfers or withdrawals. And, you can get started with just $1. Plus, by opening an account now, you’ll be first in line for spending features (including the Wealthsimple Cash Card!) when they’re available.
No, Wealthsimple is not a bank. Wealthsimple has partnered with a program manager to bring you spending features. The Weathsimple Cash Visa Prepaid Card is issued by our bank partner who is a licensed issuer of Visa International Incorporated. These services are provided by service providers including Visa and Galileo Processing.
Wealthsimple Cash is operated by Wealthsimple Payments Inc.
With Wealthsimple Cash there are no monthly account fees, no exchange fees on foreign transactions and no low balance fees. That’s because we believe your money should stay in your pocket.
When you use your card for spending features, like tapping your card to buy your morning coffee, we get a split of the interchange between our service providers and the program managers.
Yup, we’re serious.
The Wealthsimple Cash Card is a prepaid card. With it, you can make purchases using the cash in your account instantly, just like debit. The card uses the Visa payments system, and is accepted everywhere Visa is accepted.
Balances in your Wealthsimple Cash account are held in an account with Wealthsimple’s affiliated custodial broker, Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner). ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. As a result, your accounts are protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund within specified limits in the event that ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF's website.
ShareOwner deposits the cash you add to your Wealthsimple Cash account in trust at an account with one or more federally regulated, Schedule I banks. We carefully select these banks using a set of criteria that evaluates the institutions’ stability and security. The accounts at these banks are not covered by Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation.
No, currently Wealthsimple Cash is only available in Canada.