Wealthsimple Cash
Pay and get paid instantly
Settle up. Split the bill. Pay it forward. Add a tip. Pay back. Get paid.
A simpler way to send cash
It’s here, Canada. A simpler, better way to settle up, pay it forward and send cash instantly.
CreateyourDollar $Claim your unique handle (before someone else does) and use it to send money to anyone, instantly.
- ign
- NickelsBack
- ThereWillBeBud
- Rye&Reynolds
- My2Cents
- The6ixCents
- KillsBills
- Million$Baby
- ChequeMate
- SpendrickLamar
- hawnSpendez
Your money has entered the chat
Connect your contacts, add personalized messages and use your favourite emojis.
Totally secure. Without the security questions.
Your money is CDIC insured up to specified limits
Two-factor authentication for added security
Control who can find you on the app for added privacy
More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple products
Spending made simple
Make everyday purchases with the Wealthsimple Cash card — just add it to Apple and Google Pay.
Ready, set, get free money!
Get free cash for inviting your friends.
FAQs
We’re releasing new features on a rolling basis. You can find out more about what we have planned here.
It’s simple! Just download the app, add funds to your wallet, and start sending. Or get a head start inviting your friends and earn free cash with our Give $5, Get $5 bonus.
With Wealthsimple Cash there are no monthly account fees, no exchange fees on foreign transactions and no low balance fees. That’s because we believe your money should stay in your pocket.
Yup, we’re serious.
The new Wealthsimple Cash app is the latest version of Wealthsimple Cash. It’s only available through our mobile app right now. With it, you’ll be able to use the latest feature to send cash instantly.
For starters there are the practical reasons: it’s free to use and there’s no account minimums to get started or limits on the number of payments you can make. And it’s dead simple — you just connect your contacts and start sending, no security questions required. Plus, it’s beautiful and a lot of fun.