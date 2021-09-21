Skip links

Wealthsimple Cash

Pay and get paid instantly

Settle up. Split the bill. Pay it forward. Add a tip. Pay back. Get paid.

A simpler way to send cash

It’s here, Canada. A simpler, better way to settle up, pay it forward and send cash instantly.

CreateyourDollar $Claim your unique handle (before someone else does) and use it to send money to anyone, instantly.

  • ign
  • NickelsBack
  • ThereWillBeBud
  • Rye&Reynolds
  • My2Cents
  • The6ixCents
  • KillsBills
  • Million$Baby
  • ChequeMate
  • SpendrickLamar
  • hawnSpendez
  • ign

Your money has entered the chat

Connect your contacts, add personalized messages and use your favourite emojis.

Simple, beautiful and zero fees

  • Sending and receiving money is completely free

  • No monthly account fees

  • No fees for deposits or withdrawals

Totally secure. Without the security questions.

  • Your money is CDIC insured up to specified limits

  • Two-factor authentication for added security

  • Control who can find you on the app for added privacy

  • More than 1.5 million people use Wealthsimple products

Spending made simple

Make everyday purchases with the Wealthsimple Cash card — just add it to Apple and Google Pay.

Ready, set, get free money!

Get free cash for inviting your friends.

Get started in seconds

  • Download the Wealthsimple Cash app

  • Claim your unique Dollar $ign

  • Start sending cash in seconds

Download directly via:

Download our app from the App Store.Download our app from the Google Play Store.

FAQs

We’re releasing new features on a rolling basis. You can find out more about what we have planned here.

It’s simple! Just download the app, add funds to your wallet, and start sending. Or get a head start inviting your friends and earn free cash with our Give $5, Get $5 bonus.

With Wealthsimple Cash there are no monthly account fees, no exchange fees on foreign transactions and no low balance fees. That’s because we believe your money should stay in your pocket.

Yup, we’re serious.

The new Wealthsimple Cash app is the latest version of Wealthsimple Cash. It’s only available through our mobile app right now. With it, you’ll be able to use the latest feature to send cash instantly.

For starters there are the practical reasons: it’s free to use and there’s no account minimums to get started or limits on the number of payments you can make. And it’s dead simple — you just connect your contacts and start sending, no security questions required. Plus, it’s beautiful and a lot of fun.

Products

Resources

About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates.

Wealthsimple Trade is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (“ShareOwner”), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada, a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) (www.iiroc.ca) and a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF) (www.cipf.ca), the benefits of which are limited to activities undertaken by ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Invest and Work are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada. Assets in your Invest and Work accounts are held with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is offered by Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (“WDA”), a registered restricted dealer in jurisdictions other than Québec. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a FINTRAC registered money services business. The funds you add to the Cash Account Funds are held securely in our omnibus custodial account with Canadian Western Trust Company, a federal trust company regulated by the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions under the Trust and Loan Companies Act.

The Wealthsimple Visa Prepaid Card (Cash Card) is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Visa Int. All terms applicable to the Cash Card and all applicable fees and transaction limits with respect to the Cash Card and the services may be found in the Wealthsimple Cash Visa® Prepaid Card Cardholder Agreement between you and Peoples Trust Company.

Our Save product is offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are not protected by CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

All cash balances from your Wealthsimple Cash and Save account(s) are held in trust at a Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) member institution. Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. is not a CDIC member institution. CDIC is a federal Crown corporation. CDIC is not a bank or a private insurance company. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member’s failure. For eligible deposits held in trust at a CDIC member institution, CDIC insures up to $100,000 for each beneficiary named in a trust, provided certain disclosure rules are met. Coverage is free and automatic. For more information on how CDIC trust protection works, click here.

Wealthsimple Tax is offered by SimpleTax Software Inc. under the terms of our Wealthsimple Tax User Agreement.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our investment risk disclosure for more information.

For further details see our Legal Disclosures. By using this website, you accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.

© 2022, Wealthsimple Technologies Inc. All Rights Reserved.

IIROC Member CIPF Member