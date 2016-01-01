Portfolio Performance Historic Returns Chart Disclaimer

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

The total return is calculated using the asset-weighted average of time-weighted returns of clients invested within the portfolio on a given day, less Wealthsimple's management fee, ETF fees, and FX fees. Any total return illustrated does not take into taxes payable by clients that would have reduced returns. Past performance is not indicative of future results and future performance may materially differ from expectations.