Yield to Maturity (YTM) for the Bond ETF portfolio is calculated based on a weighted average yield to maturity of all holdings in the portfolio at the time of the calculation. YTM excludes Wealthsimple's standard management fees for its advisory services, but includes the management expense ratio (MER) fees charged by the underlying ETF manager. The yield information is updated on a monthly basis, current as of February 26, 2025. YTM is subject to change due to fluctuations in market rates, ETF prices, reinvestment of matured securities into additional investment, portfolio composition, and fees charged by the underlying ETF holdings. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

Managed accounts are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.