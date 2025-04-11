Wealthsimple Bond ETF portfolio | Current yield disclosure

The current yield for the Bond ETF portfolio is calculated based on annualizing the most recent dividend payments and the latest available ETF prices at the time of the calculation. The yield presented represents a weighted average of the individual ETF yields, with each ETF’s yield weighted according to its proportion within the portfolio, taking into account the management expense ratio (MER) fees but excluding Wealthsimple’s standard management fees for its advisory services. The yield information is updated on a monthly basis.

Note: The yield is subject to change due to fluctuations in dividend payments, ETF prices, and portfolio composition. Past performance is not indicative of future results.