Let

Everyone In

The history of the world is the story of those who’ve had access to the tools that build wealth and those who haven’t. We want to change that history.

And we think technology is the vehicle for that change. Because technology is blind. And powerful. And it’s not going to hold bias against where you come from, where you went to college, or if you have any idea what an ETF is.

But removing every single barrier that stands between human beings and their financial freedom is going to require some work.