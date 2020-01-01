Let

Everyone In

The history of the world is the story of those who’ve had access to the tools that build wealth and those who haven’t. We want to change that history.

And we think technology is the vehicle for that change. Because, if you build it right, technology can be a tool to make things more fair, to create a system in which it doesn't matter where you come from, what you do for work, or if you have any idea what an ETF is.

But removing every single barrier that stands between human beings and their financial freedom is going to require some work.