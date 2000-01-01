Value 3

Ship It

“Hmm,” you might be wondering, “but what does 'ship it' even mean?” Well, pretend you work at a factory. No one will get the stuff you’re making until you ship it out the door. We want people to get our stuff, so we favour putting it out in the world rather than waiting.

We never sit on something, never take too long to make it. And we don’t stop working on something because we’ve already made it. We make it again, and better. We like to say we’re “forever in Beta” (if you like the sound of that, we have a whole page about it later!).

Good’s the enemy of great? Yeah, but great shouldn’t be the enemy of done.