What’s the All Hands meeting about?+
It’s a weekly, company-wide meeting in which we share, as transparently as possible, the state of the business, the challenges we’re facing, and the successes we’ve had.
Just how transparent is the company at those meetings?+
Transparent. And not just with metrics. It’s also a forum for airing brutal criticism, fear, and dread—anything that we should all be aware of that can help us improve the company.
Is it okay to feel weird that I’m older than Mike Katchen?+
It’s normal. Everyone’s older than Mike Katchen.
Is WS a dog-friendly office?+
Only if they bow to our dog emperor, Sir Lancelot.
Does WS really give six months’ parental leave?+
Yes. Both moms and dads can take six months. And we promise that this is not one of those shiny lures that we throw out to hook you, and then say, “Sorry, but we really can’t afford to have you out of the office for that long right now.” Nope, we’re not jerks like that. Internationally, we will cover the same amount and/or the local standard, whichever is greater.
What’s this lettuce joke I keep hearing about?+
Mike did a local news interview at a grocery store where he picked out discount lettuce for the audience. Ask a Wealthsimple old-timer to show you the video. He hasn’t lived it down yet.
Did Jason Goldlist really hire a stylist?+
All Jason Goldlist style questions should be directed to his stylist.
Do WS employees have to use WS for their personal investing?+
Definitely not. That’s the short and honest answer. However, we really do make what we like and like what we make here. And we find that pretty much everybody ends up using WS of their own volition, because it does what it says it does. Which is helpful because using WS ourselves helps us keep an eye out for any bugs or opportunities to improve it for all our customers.
Can I join the #ThingsDaniloSays Slack channel?+
Danilo works on our engineering team. And he says things that are beautifully simple, linguistically innovative, startlingly direct, and that sometimes just barely make sense. #ThingsDaniloSays was created in his honour, and now documents and celebrates the bons mots regularly uttered by all Wealthsimplers.
We have a Maine office?+
Coding wizard Peter Graham is our Maine office. He's very well-respected there. People throw lobster at his feet when he passes.
Why do people give so much feedback in the Lunch channel in Slack?+
There are different theories. One is that ours is a feedback culture in 2018, and everyone is entitled to a published food review. Some have suggested that it’s an outlet for the expression of feelings, and people need outlets. And, of course, it’s the Wealthsimple way: Anything worth doing is worth doing well. And we believe in being open and sometimes brutally honest in pursuit of greatness. Even if greatness comes in the form of a pierogi.
Though sometimes we feel the pierogies are unfairly maligned.
How does Wealthsimple support professional development?+
Wealthsimple takes professional development of our employees very seriously. Much of the learning is done day to day, within teams and amongst colleagues. Where there is a need to go outside of our walls, we do provide an annual budget that people can spend on courses, conferences, professional affiliations or other worthy learning experiences.
Is WS culture typical of a start-up?+
We may or may not have a slackline in the New York office, but there have been no hacky sack sightings or impromptu acoustic guitar performances. And although we definitely drink an obscene amount of matcha, there’s plenty of drip coffee to be found. But more important, we really uphold our “Take care of each other” value. Which means we’re not about burning you out, but building you up so we can continue meeting and beating our goals together. Also, we’re less a band of bros and more a somewhat random assortment of all sorts who like working and playing together.
What's the headphone rule?+
We don't have private offices or cubicle walls, so we think of headphones as a “Do Not Disturb” sign and leave them alone to focus on their work. Knock politely by sending them a message on slack.
Is there a dress code?+
No. Clean clothes are good, but it's not a rule or anything. Also no fedoras.
Why do Wealthsimplers like karaoke so much?+
Wealthsimple is a company that gives everyone, regardless of their background or net worth, access to really great karaoke too.