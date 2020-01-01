Change the financial future of millions

We're looking for talented people who want to move fast, ship often, and have a huge impact.

How we work

We believe that access to financial freedom is a fundamental human right. Our mission is to make sure everyone has the opportunity to exercise that right by making simple, sophisticated, and affordable financial products.

Backed by some of the biggest names in finance and tech, we're growing quickly and globally. We work collaboratively to build the best possible experience for our clients. You won't find meeting-packed days or red tape, and we don't over-engineer our product or processes. Everyone is a maker, and we take things from start to finish quickly.

We're committed to building an actively inclusive environment, where everyone can be themselves and know their voices will be heard. And we don't accept the status quo. If you want to fix or improve something — go for it! We go above and beyond and encourage each other to do the best work of our lives.

Our values

Wealthsimple believes access to financial freedom is a human right. Here's how we plan to bring it to everyone.

Read our Culture Manual

Our offices

“My work at Wealthsimple has a clear and direct impact on our clients. I know the things I work on make a difference in people's lives.”

— Eric Jimenez, software developer

“I get to work with the best of the best — the team has an infectious zeal to help our clients achieve financial freedom.”

— Senna Ma, Client Success

“I feel truly supported to start the kind of projects that I've wanted to build my whole career. There's a sense of trust and ownership here, and it shows in our work.”

— Eric Akaoka, product designer

Milestones

  • 2018

    voted Best Workplace

  • 2x

    Webby Award Winner

  • $5B

    under management

  • 265M

    investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X

  • 200+

    employees

  • 175k+

    clients

Benefits at Wealthsimple

If you read our Culture Manual, you know that we believe in taking care of each other. Here are some of the ways we do that:

  • Retirement savings matching plan
  • Top-tier health benefits & life insurance
  • Professional development budget
  • Fitness credit
  • Parental leave (6 months topped up to 100%)
  • Access to personal finance learning & advice
  • Daily catered lunches from local restaurants
  • Employee resource groups
  • Team trips, outings, and hackathons

Ready to be part of something big?

We want to meet you