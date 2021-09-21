Change the financial future of millions
We're looking for talented people who want to move fast, ship often, and have a huge impact.View open positions
How we work
Our mission is to help everyone achieve financial freedom, no matter who they are or how much they have. We’re reimagining what it means to manage your money by making simple, smart and affordable financial products for everyone.
Backed by some of the biggest financial firms and tech investors, we’ve received $375M+ in investments. We're a “unicorn” now and growing faster than ever. Our team of over 600 employees works collaboratively to build the best possible experience for our clients, and then make it even better — we ship fast, then improve it. Everyone is a maker and an owner: that means no layer of bureaucracy or red tape, and rigorously prioritizing to avoid meeting-packed days. We even have a dedicated meeting-free day each week, so everyone has the time to think, create and innovate, without interruptions.
Our values
Wealthsimple believes access to financial freedom is a human right. Here's how we plan to bring it to everyone.
Remote-first workforce
Output is more important than face time, so where you choose to work is up to you — as long as you have internet access, you can work from anywhere in Canada. Full-time employees also have the flexibility to work internationally for up to 90 days per year with our 90 Days Away program. When it’s safe to do so, we’ll reopen our office in downtown Toronto and you’ll be able choose your working style — remote, in-office, or a mix of both.
We make onboarding simple. When you join the Wealthsimple team, we ship you your MacBook, adapter, and Bose headphones, along with any additional equipment your role requires. And as of day one, you’ll have access to a wellness credit to cover any other home office essentials you may need or want to make your workspace comfortable and productive.
Our Offices
“I joined the team remotely from Montreal, but I've still been able to enjoy meaningful work and relationships with my colleagues. Wealthsimple's culture is just that strong.”
- Funmi Ajike, social media coordinator
“I’ve received an overwhelming amount of support from my Wealthsimple peers and mentors who helped me grow. I’m incredibly humbled to work with people who genuinely care about my development and inspire me to be better.”
— Senna Ma, data scientist
“My work at Wealthsimple has a clear and direct impact on our clients. I know the things I work on make a difference in people's lives.”
— Eric Jimenez, software engineer
“I feel truly supported to start the kind of projects that I've wanted to build my whole career. There's a sense of trust and ownership here, and it shows in our work.”
— Eric Akaoka, product designer
Benefits at Wealthsimple
If you read our Culture Manual, you know that we believe in taking care of each other. Here are some of the other ways we take care of you:
Retirement savings matching plan using Wealthsimple Work
Company equity for full-time employees
Access to personal finance learning & advice
Top-tier health benefits & life insurance
20 vacation days per year
Unlimited sick and mental health days
Generous employee resource plan including services like RMT, psychology, and physiotherapy
Up to $1,000 per year for wellness, home office, and professional development
Access to Headspace subscription and other resources that support mental health
Paid parental leave (6 months topped up to 100% of salary)
90 Days Away program: Eligible employees can work internationally for up to 90 days per calendar year
Fun stuff! Every team has a budget for team activities and events
Annual company retreat
Employee resource groups
Social impact hours