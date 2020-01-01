In the midst of the pain and uncertainty of the past weeks, I wanted to reach out on behalf of everyone at Wealthsimple with the hope that you and your loved ones are safe and healthy. Our first priority is to help blunt the impact of this public health crisis. But we also have an obligation to be good stewards of your savings, and I wanted to assure you that we will meet that obligation even in trying times like these.

We’re open for business

Like a lot of businesses, we made a decision early on that for the safety of our community, our employees would transition to working remotely. We’re a data-based company, and the data shows that it’s crucial to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. Luckily, we’re also a technology company, and we built our systems to be resilient and agile. We have and will maintain the same standards of attention, security and humanity that you’ve come to expect from us.

We’re here for you

The last few weeks have not been business as usual in the economy. The changes have come fast and furious. That’s meant, understandably, that a great many of our clients have been reaching out to our team with questions and concerns; as a result we’re experiencing exceptionally high volume. To help us deliver the best possible experience under these circumstances, we’re asking clients to please submit requests online rather than by phone or email. Please know that our priority and duty are to answer every one of those questions as quickly as possible, and this will help us do so more efficiently.

Uncertainty is part of our business model

From the beginning, when we introduced our automated investing portfolios five years ago, we’ve aimed to build financial products that will help our clients meet their longterm goals with the lowest possible cost and the smartest possible outcome. As students of financial history, we know that means being wise during market rallies and market collapses. Surprises and uncertainty are expected — we just don’t know when they’ll show up. What’s happening now is devastating on a public health level, and will likely have negative economic impacts in the short term, but our approach to long-term investing remains the same.

Thank you for your continued trust in us. Keep calm, carry on, wash your hands, be kind to the vulnerable, and together let’s flatten that curve.

All the best,

Michael Katchen

Founder and CEO