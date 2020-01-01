We're building the world's most human financial company.
- Michael Katchen, CEO
What we do
We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.
Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.
Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.
Our offices
Who we are
Wealthsimple is backed by a team of world-class financial experts and the best technology talent. Our talented team of software engineers, designers, and data scientists have previously worked at such companies as Amazon, Google, and Apple.
Our Investment Advisory Committee are recognized thought leaders in the investment community. They play an advisory role in Wealthsimple's investment management process and serve as a sounding board for Wealthsimple's management team.
Leadership Team
Board of Directors
Investment Advisory Committee
In the press
February 2019
Wealthsimple named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company
For selling financial probity with great content.
May 2019
Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it’s closer on path toward an IPO
The round was led by the digital investment arm of Germany’s Allianz, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.
September 2018
Wealthsimple Knows How Millennials Want To Invest
Wealthsimple offers an easy-to-manage interface, cool, fashion forward branding and social media savviness.
January 2018
The secret behind Wealthsimple's rapid rise
Wealthsimple's CEO Michael Katchen discusses reasons behind the company's rapid rise to success.
August 2017
Toronto-based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio
Toronto-based automated investment provider Wealthsimple introduced a Shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings.
July 2017
Investing with a Millenial-Friendly Approach
Michael Katchen has been interested in investing for years on his own behalf. But after selling a startup and helping colleagues stick-handle their portfolios, he had a new idea.
June 2017
Robo Advisers' Latest Foray: Socially Responsible Investing
As the millenial investor comes of age, two youthful trends are converging: socially responsible investing and robo-advisory services.
April 2017
Wealthsimple wins second Webby Award
For the second consecutive year, Wealthsimple's site was named Best Financial Services/Banking website by a jury of Internet experts.
January 2017
Toronto-based Wealthsimple launches in U.S. today
One of Canada's leading robo-advisers, Wealthsimple boasts 20,000 clients with $750M in assets.
Awards & recognition
175,000+
Wealthsimple users worldwide
Best Financial Services Website
Top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies
Michael Katchen, 2016
$200 million
Investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X