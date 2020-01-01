Who we are

What we do

We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.

Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.

Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.