We're building the world's most human financial company.

- Michael Katchen, CEO

What we do

We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.

Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.

Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.

Our offices

  • Map of Toronto

    Toronto

    860 Richmond St West, 3rd Floor

    Toronto, ON M6J 1C9

  • Map of Toronto

    Toronto

    241 Spadina Ave, 5th Floor

    Toronto, ON M5T 2T2

  • Map of New York

    New York

    20 Jay Street, Suite 928

    Brooklyn, NY 11201

  • Map of London

    London

    3rd Floor, 20 Grosvenor Pl

    London, SW1X 7HN

Who we are

Wealthsimple is backed by a team of world-class financial experts and the best technology talent. Our talented team of software engineers, designers, and data scientists have previously worked at such companies as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Our Investment Advisory Committee are recognized thought leaders in the investment community. They play an advisory role in Wealthsimple's investment management process and serve as a sounding board for Wealthsimple's management team.

Leadership Team

  • Michael Katchen

    Michael Katchen

    Chief Executive Officer

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Brett Huneycutt

    Chief Operating Officer

  • Leen Li, CPA, CMA

    Leen Li, CPA, CMA

    Chief Financial Officer

  • Rudy Adler

    Rudy Adler

    Chief Product Officer

  • Marina Harris

    Marina Harris

    Chief People Officer

  • Blair Wiley

    Blair Wiley

    General Counsel

  • Robyn Ross

    Robyn Ross

    VP Operations & CEO, ShareOwner

  • Ben Reeves

    Ben Reeves

    Chief Investment Officer

Board of Directors

  • Paul Desmarais, III

    Senior VP of Power Financial

  • Som Seif

    Founder & CEO of Purpose Investments

  • Bertrand Badré

    Former CFO of the World Bank

  • Jeff Carney

    CEO of IGM Financial

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Adam Felesky

    President and Managing Partner of Portag3

  • Joseph Engelhart

    CIO of Allianz X

  • Michael Katchen

    Co-founder & CEO of Wealthsimple

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Co-founder & COO of Wealthsimple

Investment Advisory Committee

  • Deborah Fuhr

    Managing Partner & Co-founder of ETFGI LLP

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Adam Felesky

    President and Managing Partner of Portag3

  • Damien Bisserier

    Partner, ARIS

In the press

CNBC logo

May 2019

Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it’s closer on path toward an IPO

The round was led by the digital investment arm of Germany’s Allianz, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.

Forbes logo

September 2018

Wealthsimple Knows How Millennials Want To Invest

Wealthsimple offers an easy-to-manage interface, cool, fashion forward branding and social media savviness.

Bloomberg logo

July 2017

Investing with a Millenial-Friendly Approach

Michael Katchen has been interested in investing for years on his own behalf. But after selling a startup and helping colleagues stick-handle their portfolios, he had a new idea.

Techvibes logo

April 2017

Wealthsimple wins second Webby Award

For the second consecutive year, Wealthsimple's site was named Best Financial Services/Banking website by a jury of Internet experts.

For inquiries, please contact press@wealthsimple.com

Awards & recognition

£3 billion

Global assets under management

175,000+

People using Wealthsimple

Webbys

Best Financial Services Website

Fintech100

Top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies

the-details-ey

Michael Katchen, 2016

$200 million

Investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X

