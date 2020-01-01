Investing on autopilot

Don’t just take our word for it.
Join over 1 million people who use Wealthsimple products globally
“Wealthsimple is changing the way people think about money”
Our clients trust us with over £3 billion globally
“Wealthsimple is going beyond providing a tech platform...it also gives users access to its own stable of financial advisors”
4.5 Star Review
Best Financial Services Website
Most Innovative Companies 2019
4.5 Star Review
Your security and trust are important to us. We're committed to protecting your account with the highest standards of security available.
State-of-the-art security measures
Two-factor authentication (2FA) and data encryption
Assets are securely held and protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS)
$200M in investment from some of the world's largest financial institutions