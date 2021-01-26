Check your fees – save money

Canadians pay some of the highest management fees in the world for their investments. Using the form below, see just how much you could save in fees over time by investing with Wealthsimple.

Our fee savings calculator is not financial advice; it is for illustrative purposes only and the results are estimates based on the difference in future value of your indicated savings. The calculator may be a useful tool in helping you estimate how much you may pay in fees over time, but you should understand that it has limitations. Also, rates of return on investments may vary. This calculation does not represent any specific investment nor does it account for inflation.

Canadians hold $1.78T in mutual funds

And typically pay 1.64% in annual fees

That's about 3x US investor fees

Costing Canadians $19B in missed returns

Why choose Wealthsimple?

Put your money on autopilot – Invest in an intelligent portfolio of low-fee funds that are designed to meet your financial goals.

  • Low Fees - Pay an annual management fee of 0.50% (or 0.40% for accounts over $100K)

  • Stay on track - We'll instantly rebalance your portfolio and put your stock dividends back to work, earning you more

  • Human advice - Our advisors will deliver sophisticated financial advice whenever you need it.

  • Easy access - Manage your accounts from anywhere with our award-winning website and mobile app

Last Updated: January 26, 2021

