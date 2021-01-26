Mutual funds pool the money of individual investors and use those funds to invest in a variety of things (stocks, bonds and other securities). Normally, a professional or team of professionals will manage the fund, meaning they make the decisions on how the fund is invested, how much risk to take on (within controls) and more. The goal of the mutual fund is the same as an ETF - to exceed the expected return of the benchmark or index (for example, “North American Equity” fund would most commonly consist of stocks of companies based in the US and Canada) of which it’s based and pass those returns on to its investors.

ETFs were originally created as a way for individual investors to access what’s known as passive investments, meaning they would hold the same securities as the benchmark or index of which they’re based. ETFs are also traded on a stock exchange, meaning investors can buy & sell them throughout the day and on their own - instead of through an Advisor