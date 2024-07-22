Get cash when you switch to a Cash account
How we compare to the banks
Wealthsimple Cash
Big bank chequing accounts
|Everyday interest earned
|Up to 4.5%
|Up to 0.01%
|Out of network ATM fees in Canada
|$0/withdrawal
|Up to $3/withdrawal
|Monthly account fees
|$0
|Up to $30
|Foreign exchange (FX) fees
|0%
|Up to 3.5%
|Cash back
|1%
|0%
|Default daily e-transfer limits
|$5,000
|$3,000
|Maximum CDIC coverage
|$500,000
|$100,000
Real people, ready to help
Our team is ready to help you from wherever you are, through call, chat, or email, 7 days a week. Plus, Premium and Generation clients have access to a dedicated advisor to answer any financial planning questions, no matter how complex.
FAQs
Anyone with an active Cash account who sets up their direct deposit to Wealthsimple for the first time. In other words, if you do not currently have an active direct deposit set up with a Cash account you're eligible.
There are several ways to do it: You can connect your chequing account to your Wealthsimple Cash account and do a bank transfer, request an Interac e-Transfer® from yourself, or connect a debit card. Each method has different limits and timelines, which you can find out more about here.
It's pretty easy — just copy your Cash account information from the app, or on desktop, and share it with your employer. Usually you can update the information yourself in tools like Workday or ADP, but you may need to email it directly to your payroll team. Then they'll do the rest.
Once you've set up a direct deposit of $2,000 or more per month, and the direct deposit lands in your Cash account, we'll credit your account with the $100 bonus within 10 days of the end of the promotion period.
Yep! All your Cash accounts will have their own unique account info that you can use to set up your deposits. And that includes joint accounts too.
Our interest boost is not a promotional rate, so it won't end after a certain period. There’s always a chance we may change or update offers, but we currently have no set end date for this boost. Your interest is an annualized rate, calculated daily and paid out monthly. You can find out more about how our Cash account interest rate works here and more information about the boosted interest offer here.
Yes! If you manually pay your bills each month, you can simply add the payee to your Cash account and start paying them from there, or schedule automatic payments for recurring bills, like hydro or internet. To move pre-authorized debits (things like loan payments), you will need to contact the provider with your new account information.
You'll earn 1% back pretty much any time you use your card — except on cash-like transactions such as refunds, bill payments, or adjustments.
For crypto, you’ll be able to choose any of our 60+ coins that we offer as your reward. You can either auto-buy your chosen coin once you have $1 back in rewards, or the cash equivalent will be deposited into your Crypto account for you to trade however you like.
Stock rewards are a little different: your 1% back will be awarded as a cash balance into your self-directed account, and from there you can buy whichever stock you like.
And don’t worry — you can update your reward preferences any time right in the app. Find more details here.
The balance in your Wealthsimple Cash account is held in trust for you with members of the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC), a federal Crown corporation. CDIC protects eligible deposits held at CDIC member institutions in case of a member institution’s failure.
Note: Wealthsimple isn’t a bank, and we are not a CDIC member. That said, we’ve partnered with a number of CDIC-member, federally regulated Canadian Financial Institutions to effectively extend CDIC deposit protection to WS Cash account holders for a combined amount (up to $500,000 CAD) in the unlikely event the CDIC members were to fail.
Coverage is free and automatic. Learn more here.
We don't support cash or cheque deposits right now. However, you can withdraw cash from any Canadian ATM without fees from us. If a domestic ATM provider charges a fee, we'll even reimburse any eligible fees of up to $5 each. You can find more details here.
Premium and Generation clients get access to one of our experienced advisors where you can set up time with them and get advice to help meet your financial goals. You can contact our team here.
By participating in a financial goal-setting session or financial planning discussion with a representative of Wealthsimple Inc. you agree to the following terms and conditions.