You'll earn 1% back pretty much any time you use your card — except on cash-like transactions such as refunds, bill payments, or adjustments.

For crypto, you’ll be able to choose any of our 60+ coins that we offer as your reward. You can either auto-buy your chosen coin once you have $1 back in rewards, or the cash equivalent will be deposited into your Crypto account for you to trade however you like.

Stock rewards are a little different: your 1% back will be awarded as a cash balance into your self-directed account, and from there you can buy whichever stock you like.

And don’t worry — you can update your reward preferences any time right in the app. Find more details here.