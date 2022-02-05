Yes! We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.

We do charge currency conversion fees, but some of these fees can be avoided depending on which client tier you’re part of.

Core clients pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you’ll pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa). You can also sign up for a USD account for $10/month so you don't have to convert between currencies on every trade.

Premium & Generation clients will get free access to USD accounts — meaning you can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in U.S. dollars without the conversion fee per trade. You’ll only pay a 1.5% conversion fee when converting between CAD and USD (for example, funding your account). But if you’re moving USD from another account, there’s no fee!

Check out our pricing overview for more details.