$0
commission trading on all CAD and USD stocks and ETFs
$50K
instant deposit limit available to trade when you sign up
9,000+
CAD and USD stocks and ETFs available to trade
Save on fees
No commissions on all securities
Most traders may pay up to $9.99 per stock trade at the big banks. We don’t charge commissions on any stock and ETF trades. Period.
Free USD trading accounts
Premium clients can skip the FX fees when they trade US securities — you’ll only pay a 1.5% fee whenever you convert between currencies. Deposit USD from another account, you’ll stay completely fee-free on any USD transactions.
Low-fee options trading
Premium clients trade options for $0.75 USD/contract — and no commissions. Skip the clunky interface, complicated paperwork, and unnecessary fees you deal with at other places.
Spend more time in market
Trade instantly
Make market moves faster with access to instant deposits up to $50,000. Other places can make you wait up to 3 business days. We think you should be able to invest on your schedule, not your bank’s.
Fractional trading
Buy pieces of shares to establish a position on higher priced stocks, maximizing your time in the market without requiring a large upfront investment.
Recurring investments
Most big banks won’t let you make recurring investments, and even when they do, only for fee-heavy mutual funds. We offer commission free recurring investments on all our stocks or ETFs.
Maximize your returns
Dividend reinvestments
Grow your wealth by automatically reinvesting 100% of your dividend earnings, commission-free, with a single tap in our app.
Tax sheltered accounts
Limit your tax liability and max out your gains with our self-directed account options, including TFSA, RRSP, and FHSA.
Passive income on your portfolio
Activate stock lending to earn extra money on your holdings without any extra work. So far, clients have earned over $5.1 million with this feature.
Personalized financial advice
Financial health check
A 30-minute call where an advisor will assess your progress towards your goals, and make suggestions.
Planning for major life events
Buying a house? Starting a family? Launching a business? A financial planner will help you navigate these changes with confidence.
Ongoing financial advice
A financial planner can answer questions like how to optimize for tax efficiency, how much to save and invest, how much risk to take, when to consolidate assets and more.
FAQs
You’ll automatically become a Premium client when you reach $100,000 with Wealthsimple. Learn more about our pricing and benefits.
Yes! We’re able to offer commission-free trades because we’ve built a low-cost, digital-first brokerage powered by technology. And executing trades actually costs very little for brokerages, so we don't think it's fair to charge our clients big trading commissions.
We do charge currency conversion fees, but some of these fees can be avoided depending on which client tier you’re part of.
Core clients pay no fees when trading Canadian stocks. However, every time you trade US stocks, you’ll pay a 1.5% currency conversion fee when converting CAD to USD (and vice versa). You can also sign up for a USD account for $10/month so you don't have to convert between currencies on every trade.
Premium & Generation clients will get free access to USD accounts — meaning you can buy, sell, and hold stocks and ETFs in U.S. dollars without the conversion fee per trade. You’ll only pay a 1.5% conversion fee when converting between CAD and USD (for example, funding your account). But if you’re moving USD from another account, there’s no fee!
Check out our pricing overview for more details.
With a USD account (which is complimentary for Premium and Generation clients, or $10/month for Core clients), you can hold US currency in your RRSP, TFSA, FHSA or personal account. So in addition to no commission fees, you’ll be able to transfer US dollars from another Canadian institution into Wealthsimple, then trade US stocks (or hold it as cash) without the worry of conversion fees. You’ll only pay an FX fee when converting currency between CAD and USD (for example: if you deposit CAD into your account).
Yes! Our options contracts for Wealthsimple Premium and Generation clients are priced at $0.75 USD per contract. That’s 40% lower than the per contract price most big banks charge. And unlike most big banks, we don’t charge any commissions on your option trades.
For Wealthsimple Core clients, the options contract fee is just $2 USD per contract, and no commission fees on trades.
As a reminder, all investments involve risk. To find out more information about our fees, check out our Trade Fee Schedule.
Stock lending (sometimes called Fully Paid Securities Lending) is when you give your brokerage (that’s us) permission to loan your stocks to other investors with the goal of earning passive income. We find suitable borrowers who are looking for stocks you have, and take care of setting up the collateral on your loaned assets. Then, we split the earnings with you 50/50. Pretty good deal, right?
The interest rates and duration of the loan can vary depending on market demands. We’ll always keep you in the loop if there are any changes.
To start lending your stocks, all you need to do is opt in on your Self-directed Investing account agreement. One thing to note: lending is only available for TFSAs and Personal accounts.
To learn more about stock lending, check out this Help Centre article.
Institutions typically charge a $50–$150 administrative fee to transfer your account. We will reimburse this fee when you first transfer your account to Wealthsimple if your transfer is greater than $5,000 in value. You can find more details and submit a fee reimbursement request here.
Calculation assumes a retirement age of 65 and a nominal rate of return of 7% for stocks and 3% for cash. Chart shown is for illustrative purposes only and does not account for any fees or tax payable. All investments involve risk.
We assumed annual dividends of $205 on a hypothetical portfolio with a total value of $12,500. $205 is the average of total dividends received by Wealthsimple Stocks & ETFs clients from 5/2/2022 to 5/1/2023. For the portfolio itself, we assumed an annual return of 6.8% — the average annual return of S&P 500 stocks from January 1996 to June 2022, adjusted for inflation (source: McKinsey & Company). The rate of return does not take into account potential increases in dividend payouts over time, or any fees or taxes payable. All returns data are hypothetical and for illustrative purposes only. Returns are not indicative of expected or estimated return rates.