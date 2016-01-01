Skip to main content

Shopify Inc. (SHOP)

$41.64CAD

+$41.64 (+4,164.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About SHOP

Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm's platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

CEO

Tobias Albin Lütke

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

10K

Revenue (TTM)

6.33B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$4.32B

Debt

$1.54B

