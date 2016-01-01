Shopify Inc. (SHOP)
$41.64CAD
+$41.64 (+4,164.00%)
Details
$41.78
$41.78
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$42.52
$42.52
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$40.85
$40.85
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
53.3B
53.3B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$222.87
$222.87
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$36.25
$36.25
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
1.61M
1.61M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-1.92
-1.92
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About SHOP
Shopify, Inc. operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm's platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting. It focuses on merchant and subscription solutions. The company was founded by Tobias Albin Lütke, Daniel Weinand, and Scott Lake on September 28, 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.
CEO
Tobias Albin Lütke
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
10K
Revenue (TTM)
6.33B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$4.32B
Debt
$1.54B
