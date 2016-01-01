Skip to main content

Hydro One Limited (H)

About H

Hydro One Ltd. engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. The Transmission segment comprises the transmission of high voltage electricity. The Distribution segment refers to the delivery of electricity to end customers and certain other municipal electricity distributors. The Other segment includes corporate activities and the operations of the firm's telecommunications business. The company was founded on August 31, 2015 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

William Herbert Sheffield, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

8.4K

Revenue (TTM)

7.58B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$31M

Debt

$14.5B

