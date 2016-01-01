Skip to main content

Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

$1.66CAD

+$1.66 (+166.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ACB

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO

Miguel Martin

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

1.34K

Revenue (TTM)

221M

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$489M

Debt

$269M

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

