Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)
$1.66CAD
+$1.66 (+166.00%)
Details
$1.70
$1.70
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$1.74
$1.74
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$1.65
$1.65
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
445M
445M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$10.87
$10.87
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$1.52
$1.52
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
1.28M
1.28M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-7.23
-7.23
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About ACB
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
CEO
Miguel Martin
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
1.34K
Revenue (TTM)
221M
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$489M
Debt
$269M
