About ACB

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO Miguel Martin Headquarters Canada Employees 1.34K Revenue (TTM) 221M Gross Profit Earnings Cash $489M Debt $269M