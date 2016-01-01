About TWTR

Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company's services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

CEO Parag Agrawal, PhD Headquarters United States Employees 7.5K Revenue (TTM) 5.23B Gross Profit Earnings Cash $2.69B Debt $6.72B