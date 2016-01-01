Twitter Inc. (TWTR)
$50.89USD
+$50.88 (+5,088.50%)
Details
$50.98
$50.98
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$51.55
$51.55
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$50.46
$50.46
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
39.3B
39.3B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
$68.41
$68.41
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$31.30
$31.30
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
23M
23M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.20
-0.20
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About TWTR
Twitter, Inc. is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company's services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet. The company can also be used as a marketing tool for businesses. Its products and services include Promoted Tweets, Promoted Accounts and Promoted Trends. Twitter was founded by Jack Dorsey, Christopher Isaac Stone, Noah E. Glass, Jeremy LaTrasse and Evan Williams on March 21, 2006, and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
CEO
Parag Agrawal, PhD
Headquarters
United States
Employees
7.5K
Revenue (TTM)
5.23B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$2.69B
Debt
$6.72B
