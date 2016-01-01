Skip to main content

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate. The North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refer to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represent its NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight on January 25, 1964, and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

CEO

John J. Donahoe, II, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

79.1K

Revenue (TTM)

47.2B

Gross Profit

Earnings

Cash

$7.23B

Debt

$12.6B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

