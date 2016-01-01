Nike, Inc. (Class B) (NKE)
$90.72USD
+$90.72 (+9,072.00%)
Details
$90.49
$90.49
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$92.64
$92.64
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$90.01
$90.01
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
143B
143B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
25.84
25.84
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$179.10
$179.10
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$82.22
$82.22
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
4.88M
4.88M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
3.53
3.53
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About NKE
NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate. The North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refer to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represent its NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight on January 25, 1964, and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.
CEO
John J. Donahoe, II, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
79.1K
Revenue (TTM)
47.2B
Gross Profit
Earnings
Cash
$7.23B
Debt
$12.6B
