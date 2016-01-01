Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)
$248.29USD
+$248.29 (+24,829.00%)
Details
$247.93
$247.93
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$250.34
$250.34
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$246.08
$246.08
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
1.86T
1.86T
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.Learn more
25.81
25.81
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.Learn more
$349.67
$349.67
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$232.73
$232.73
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
10.3M
10.3M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
9.64
9.64
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.Learn more
About MSFT
Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications. The Intelligent Cloud segment consists of Server products and cloud services, including Azure and other cloud services, SQL Server, Windows Server, Visual Studio, System Center, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs), and Nuance and GitHub, Enterprise Services, including Enterprise Support Services, Microsoft Consulting Services, and Nuance professional services. The More Personal Computing segment consists of Windows, including Windows OEM licensing and other non-volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows Commercial, comprising volume licensing of the Windows operating system, Windows cloud services, and other Windows commercial offerings, patent licensing, and Windows Internet of Things, Devices, including Surface and PC accessories, Gaming, including Xbox hardware and Xbox content and services, comprising digital transactions, Xbox Game Pass and other subscriptions, video games, third-party video game royalties, cloud services, and advertising, Search and news advertising. The company was founded by Paul Gardner Allen and William Henry Gates, III in 1975 and is headquartered in Redmond, WA.
CEO
Satya Nadella, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
221K
Revenue (TTM)
198B
Gross Profit
67.11%
Earnings
19.48%
Cash
$13.9B
Debt
$78.4B
