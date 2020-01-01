Wealthsimple Tax

The tax software you need for 2020

Your taxes might look different this year. We've got every tax situation covered — from working from home to collecting CERB.

Your maximum refund, guaranteed

File with confidence. If someone else finds you a better refund we’ll give back what you paid us.

Pay what you want

With Wealthsimple Tax you choose what you want to pay based on your filing experience — even $0.

Smart tools make filing fast and accurate

Real human help

Have tax questions? We’ve got a team of expert humans available to help if you get stuck.

Get the most out of your RRSP

Instantly see how changing your RRSP contribution before the March 1 deadline can impact your refund or the taxes you owe.

Why over 1 million Canadians love us

SimpleTax is now Wealthsimple Tax. The same software — with a new name.

  • “Thank you @simpletax for your easy to use platform!! I can't believe I've never done my own taxes before after doing them with Simple Tax.”

    @kelseysquid

  • @simpletax is amazing. I think it might have the highest "amount of joy sparked per use" ratio of any software I've ever used.”

    @thepawandubey

  • “Power of good design: doing my taxes is actually fun because @simpletax is such a well-made product.”

    @nilo

  • “Annual reminder for Canadians to use @simpletax to file tax 😊 It’s so much easier to use than T*rbotax and it’s pay what you want.”

    @amatsuki

  • ‟Just wanna say that @simpletax has amazing #customerservice. The good folks there responded in less than 30min to emailed questions and problems. Just fantastic! 👍”

    @MrSupervij

  • ‟Didn't think I was ready to #adult and help out to do the family taxes but @simpletax made it so easy... I know this sounds like an ad but seriously... 😂 I DID IT”

    @helenphantom

  • “After having used other online software and paid accountants to do my tax returns, I'm positively surprised with the simplicity and results of @simpletax.”

    @tacrocha

  • “Just submitted our tax returns (and paid ;-) with the always awesome @simpletax!!”

    @deddebme

  • “Thanks @simpletax for once again making my last minute approach to my taxes easy and stress free. Your entire team is a case study in awesome CX.”

    @singleton

  • “Once again, I ❤️ @simpletax

    @lizdubois

  • @simpletax I just used your software for the 1st time after more than a decade with @TurboTaxCanada. All I can say is WOW!! What a difference - had a pleasant experience vs. being nagged for up sells after every click - it took far less time than last year using the nagware! TY!”

    @rj_tweety

  • “Third year in a row filing with @simpletax! Thanks for continuing to be the clearest and quickest way to file my taxes. This isn't an ad - they're just a Canadian company that offer FREE filing for individuals and make the "buy our bad software every year" guys cry.”

    @GavinDYoung

  • “You guys and your software are So freaking awesome...so very very awesome. Thank you! I contribute what I could afford, you deserve much more. 🙏🏽”

    @Fernpick

  • “thank you @simpletax for making a tedious process so easy 🙌❤️”

    @jeremyukim

  • “Yooooo, #Canada. I just used @simpletax to file what H&R Block deems a "complex return." Took 20 minutes and it's pay-what-you-choose. It's seriously idiot-proof software. Highly recommend.”

    @lyssamoo

  • @simpletax Wish I found this sooner. Great website design, great comprehensible translation of all the tax lingo, and so easy! I can't believe that filing my taxes today would be the highlight of my day. Supported you guys as soon as I finished. Thank you! See you next year!”

    @xoenea

  • “First time filing taxes myself! That was easier than expected, dunno why my parents made it sound like a big deal lol. Thanks @simpletax for making a very intuitive product that walks you through the process.”

    @Eternith

  • “I know it’s unusual to get excited about platforms that facilitate the filing of one’s taxes, but I WANT to be able to get excited where excitement is due, by gum! Let’s end the stigma! @simpletax is my brand of choice this time of year. Get on it, fellow tax-payerinos.”

    @Chelswhere

  • “Shout out to the talented people at @simpletax - I used to dread filing taxes till I discovered them 4 years ago. I've been filing early every year since.”

    @lousywriter

  • “Just used @simpletax to do my taxes and it was super easy, took like 10 minutes. Try it yourself!”

    @Dan_Cam

  • “Just switched from ufile to @simpletax, so much better! Filing was quick and easy and accurate (reducing my taxes owing when compared to what I had been using). Thank you @simpletax!“

    @gsski

Safe and secure to use

  • We use state-of-the-art encryption to keep your data safe

  • Two-factor authentication for added security

  • More than 1 million people use Wealthsimple products

We're building the world's most human financial company.

