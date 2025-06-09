A 1% match on account transfers, anytime
Just register, then transfer an investment account (or two! or more!) with a total value of at least $25,000 within 30 days. T&Cs apply.
Here’s the deal
Register
First, register in-app or online (that’s here!), then you have 30 days to make your investment account transfer(s).
We can't include any funds transferred before registration so don't forget this step!
Transfer at least $25,000
Doesn’t have to be all in one go, the total just has to add up to a total of $25,000 within the 30 day period.
Account transfers into most personal or corporate Wealthsimple accounts are eligible.
Get a 1% match
Your match will be deposited every month into your chequing account over 24 equal payments (conditions apply).
Don’t have a Wealthsimple chequing account? You’ll need one! So add “open an account” to your to-do list.
We’ll reimburse the transfer fees
Aside from all this match stuff, when you move any single account with at least $25,000, we’ll reimburse the transfer fees your other institution charged you. T&Cs apply.
FAQs
What accounts are eligible?
What accounts are eligible?
Trade, managed investing, and crypto accounts are eligible. Cash deposits are not eligible; only account transfers from another investment institution qualify.
Is there a minimum transfer amount?
Is there a minimum transfer amount?
Yes. You need to transfer at least $25,000 in total to qualify. Transfers can be split across multiple accounts as long as the combined total meets the minimum.
What counts as a qualifying transfer?
What counts as a qualifying transfer?
Account transfers from another investment institution (e.g., an existing TFSA or RRSP) into a Wealthsimple Trade, Managed Investing, or Crypto account. The transfer must be initiated within 30 days of registration.
What doesn’t count?
What doesn’t count?
Cash deposits, Interac e-Transfer®, deposits from a Wealthsimple Chequing account, transfers between your own Wealthsimple accounts, and Group Plan transfers.
How long do I have to fund after registering?
How long do I have to fund after registering?
You have 30 days from registration. Transfers must be initiated within that window and received by Wealthsimple within 90 days of the end of that 30 day qualification period.
How is the bonus calculated?
How is the bonus calculated?
1% of your net qualifying transfers, that's your total transferred amount minus any withdrawals and transferred margin debit balances, up to a maximum of $2,000,000 qualifying funding, or a maximum bonus of $20,000.
When do I get paid?
When do I get paid?
After your full net funding amount has settled, and if you qualify, you’ll be notified to choose the account for your bonus to be paid into. Your first payment will be made within 48 hours of that selection and you’ll be paid on or around the same day each month for the full 24-month period.
Do I need a chequing account?
Do I need a chequing account?
Yes. You'll need a Wealthsimple chequing account in good standing to receive payouts. If you don't have one by the time a payment is issued, you'll be notified to open one. Unclaimed bonuses will expire if you do not choose an account within 90 days of qualifying.
What happens if I withdraw funds?
What happens if I withdraw funds?
During your hold period, you’ll be able to pay bills, transact using PADs, make a withdrawal via your margin or portfolio line of credit accounts, make qualified LIF, RIF, HBP and FHSA withdrawals, and pay your Wealthsimple credit card bill without affecting your available to withdraw amount.
We’ll also give you a 20% buffer you can use without reducing your payouts. Beyond that, we’ll only reduce your monthly payouts in proportion to any money moved out of Wealthsimple.
If you make withdrawals and/or transfers out, that exceed your Available to Withdraw amount, we’ll send you an email to let you know. Then, if your required balance is not restored by your next payment date, any future payments will be prorated based on the amount still held in your Wealthsimple accounts. After that point, even if you fund your Wealthsimple accounts back to the original qualifying amount, your bonus payments will not return to their original value.
Any bonuses that are missed while your balance is insufficient will not be given again. If we suspect fraudulent behaviour, we reserve the right to recover the bonuses previously paid to you.