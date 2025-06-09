Coming soon: Kids and teens accounts
You get control, they get independence — and a card of their own. Sign up to be the first to know when your kids can start spending and saving.
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FAQs
When will kids and teens accounts be available?
When will kids and teens accounts be available?
Soon! They will be available in fall 2026, just in time for back-to-school shopping. Sign up to be the first to know when they’re ready.
Who can open a kids and teens account?
Who can open a kids and teens account?
You, if you’re a Wealthsimple client who happens to be the legal guardian of a child under 18. And if you’re not a Wealthsimple client, you can sign up in minutes.
Will kids and teens accounts be available in Québec?
Will kids and teens accounts be available in Québec?
The short answer: yes. The longer answer: we’re still working on it. Due to legal and regulatory restrictions in the province, we’ll likely be delayed in these accounts in Québec. But we’ll make sure to get things right — and we’ll keep you updated.