Which is best: TFSAs or RRSPs? Or both?
TFSAs let you:
Save your way
Set your sights on goals like an emergency fund, a big purchase, or a well-earned vacation.
Keep the gains
Your money grows tax-free while it’s invested. The contribution cap this year is $6,500 — the highest in a long time.
Withdraw whenever
Easy to withdraw from whenever you need it — and you get the contribution room back the next year.
RRSPs let you:
Plan for the long term
Designed for retirement funds, first home purchases, and lifelong learning. Your max contribution room for 2022 is $29,210.
Pay tax later
Use your RRSP to offset your taxable income and postpone the taxes you’ll pay until you withdraw it.
Time your moves
Just remember: an RRSP isn’t quite as flexible as a TFSA. Withdrawals have tax implications, so you’ll say goodbye to that contribution room.
FAQs
That all depends on your income, goals, and time horizon. Both are great investing tools and come with different tax advantages. As an introduction, it may be best to prioritize a TFSA if you earn approximately $50,000 or less and to contribute to an RRSP if you earn more than that. You may even want to contribute to both, for different goals.
The 2023 TFSA contribution room is $6,500 (plus any unused room from previous years). The RRSP contribution room for 2022 is $29,210, plus any unused room. You can find out your contribution limits by checking last year's tax return, or through your CRA My Account.