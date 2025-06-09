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Crypto
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Summit portfolio
-
New
Classic portfolio
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Wealthsimple Presents
Fall 2025: For Nerds Only
Spring 2025: The End of Banking?
Guides
Transfer guide
Home buyer's guide
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Options resources
Margin resources
Tax guide
Technical analysis guide
Fundamental analysis guide
-
New
Tools
Tax calculator
RRSP calculator
TFSA calculator
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Fee calculator
International transfer calculator
-
New
Education
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Learn
Borrowing
All articles
Everything you need to know about borrowing
1
Loan-to-value (LTV) ratio: How to borrow smartly in a volatile market
5 min read
The Hidden Cost of Selling: Why Borrowing Can Be Smarter Than Liquidating
7 min read
HELOC, margin, or portfolio line of credit? How to Choose
7 min read
What is a portfolio line of credit
4 min read
How does credit card interest work
3 min read
Cash advances: what they are, how they work, and their impact on your finances
6 min read
How to choose a mortgage
5 min read
How big of a mortgage can I afford?
3 min read
Fixed- vs. Variable-Rate Mortgages: What’s the Difference?
2 min read
1