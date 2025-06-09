The portfolio is built around 3 managers with complementary strategies:

Cliffwater Cliffwater lends to middle-market businesses backed by private equity sponsors like Blackstone or KKR. It focuses on diversification, capital preservation, and consistent income, often through enhanced lending strategies including music and pharmaceutical royalties. Cliffwater is both an alternative asset manager and investment advisor. That combination is what makes them exceptional: the company’s advisory business has direct influence over the investment of $80 billion, which opens a lot of otherwise closed doors when it’s time for Cliffwater to invest its own private asset funds. The company’s Core Fund has outperformed several of the largest and most respected credit funds, and their Enhanced Strategy Fund has outperformed the Core Fund. We’ll be investing in both.

Dawson Partners Founded by alumni of the CPP and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Dawson specializes in something called portfolio financing. Instead of lending to companies, Dawson primarily provides liquidity to private equity investors who use their portfolios as collateral. Why we chose them: Dawson’s strategy is different from traditional private credit investing, making it highly diversifying in our fund. Their approach aims to protect client capital and builds in possible upside that you don’t get in traditional private credit loans (which simply pay lenders a certain amount of interest). Typically, as an underlying portfolio generates income, Dawson receives all of the money coming in until it hits a predetermined minimum, then a portion of any income beyond that.

Sagard Sagard’s credit strategy, launched in 2017, is led by its Chief Investment Officer, a former head of CPPIB’s global credit business. The Sagard Credit leadership team has collaborated for over 15 years, combining deep institutional expertise with a disciplined, cohesive investment approach. Sagard targets lending to companies valued between $50 million and $1 billion that are independent of traditional private equity sponsors, an underserved segment with lower competition. This focus allows Sagard to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, partner with conservatively levered businesses, and secure robust protections for lenders. Their portfolio companies typically demonstrate niche market leadership, pricing power, recession resilience, and strong alignment between management and ownership.

By allocating these managers and strategies, the fund provides diversified exposure across corporate lending, enhanced and structured credit, and private-market financing solutions. The approach is designed to create a balanced private credit portfolio that delivers steady distribution, lower volatility compared with public credit markets, and attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns. Looking ahead, the fund intends to expand its manager base and incorporate additional strategies, further enhancing diversification and strengthening its ability to generate consistent performance across market cycles.