Once sign off is done electronically, our team will ensure you and your client are comfortable with the platform and performing all key actions. This may include integrating other systems into Wealthsimple for easy and fast data transfer.

With all administrators up and running, we'll then invite the rest of your client's plan members to Wealthsimple where they can electronically set up their accounts.

Any members who are existing Wealthsimple clients will connect their existing account to their group savings plan.