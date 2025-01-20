THE BIG WINTER BUNDLE
Move your RRSP. Get a 2% match. Hit the slopes.
Get a 2% match on RRSP transfers and a 1% match on everything else when you move at least $15,000. Plus, earn up to 5 lift tickets valid at 50+ ski areas across Canada.
Everything that’s zipped into the Big Winter Bundle
2% match
on qualifying RRSP, spousal RRSP, and LIRA transfers.
1% match
on qualifying TFSA, FHSA, and other account transfers.
5 lift tickets
available when you refer friends, enable direct deposit, and more.
Let’s do the math — calculate your match
For illustration purposes only. Actual match bonus amount will depend on the transfer amount from eligible account transfer(s) less withdrawals during the individual’s funding period.
Transfer at least $15,000 to qualify for the match.
There are three ways to get up to 5 lift tickets:
- Transfer an RRSP as part of a $15,000+ transfer.
- Set up your first recurring direct deposit of $2,000+ a month.
- Successfully refer friends during your qualification period (up to 3 times).
There are just a few steps left
1. Register by March 15
2. Transfer within 30 days
Initiate total transfers of at least $15,000 within 30 days of registering, up to a maximum of $5,000,000.
3. Get your match
You’ll earn a 2% match on the RRSP portion of your transfer, and a 1% match on the rest, paid out over 24 months. Nice!
EARN UP TO 5 LIFT TICKETS
Time to defrost your ski goggles
Get ready to visit one of 50+ ski areas across Canada, with up to 5 free lift tickets. To claim yours, just do any of the following:
- Transfer an RRSP as part of $15,000+ in transfers.
- Set up and complete your first direct deposit (paycheque, pension, etc.) of $2,000+ per month.
- Successfully refer up to 3 friends (1 ticket per friend).
Transferring is easy. Like, bunny hill easy.
Move your account in minutes. Plus, we’ll reimburse the transfer fees when you bring over an account worth $15,000 or more. Conditions apply.
More than a match — there are lots of reasons to transfer your RRSP
Cut your management fees by nearly half
We think our low fee growth and alternatives portfolios are a smarter investment than traditional mutual funds.
Commission-free trading
Enjoy $0 CAD stocks & ETF trading. Plus, extended hours trading and low-fee options trading.
Get rewarded as your money grows
Choose from a complimentary Uber One membership, airport lounge passes, and more when you reach financial milestones, starting at $200,000.
This winter is the best time to switch to Wealthsimple
FAQs
Both! This promotion is for new or existing clients. You’re eligible for the promotion by completing any one of the following within 30 days of registering:
To earn a match:
- Transfer $15,000 or more, up to $5,000,000.
To earn lift tickets:
- Set up and complete your first direct deposit into a Wealthsimple Cash account of $2,000 or more. Maintain $2,000 a month in direct deposit for 6 consecutive months.
- Refer a friend and have them successfully join and fund their account within 30 days of their account opening (max of 3 referrals).
- Transfer $15,000 or more, with at least one account transfer being an RRSP, spousal RRSP, or LIRA.
Most institutional transfers will be eligible for the Match. Cash deposits into RRSPs or other accounts do not count as eligible funding.
Investment accounts eligible for the 2% match include:
- RRSP
- Spousal RRSP
- LIRA
Investment accounts eligible for the 1% match include:
- TFSA
- Non-registered
- Crypto
- FHSA
- RESP
- RRIF
- LIF
- Corporate/Business accounts
- All pension-related accounts transferred from your bank or brokerage account.
Deposits and internal transfers between Wealthsimple accounts are not eligible. For more information about the account types we offer, see our accounts page.
Unfortunately not for this promotion. Only account transfers are eligible.
There is a minimum of $15,000 to qualify for a bonus. It means that the sum of all of your transfers in minus transfers out and withdrawals during the 30-day window needs to be $15,000 or more.
The maximum qualifying funding for this promotion is $5,000,000. This means that the maximum bonus would be ($5,000,000 RRSP * 2%) = $100,000.
Should you go over the limit, we will prioritize your RRSP funds in our match calculations.
First things first: make sure to register for the promo before you transfer so you’re eligible for your bonus match. Once that’s done, here are the steps to start your transfer within thirty (30) days:
- From desktop: Click “Move”, then select ‘Move an account to Wealthsimple” and follow the prompts.
- From our app: Click the “Move” icon in the bottom navigation (two arrows), then select “Move an account to Wealthsimple” from the menu.
No.
Transfers must be initiated within thirty (30) days of registering, and be received by Wealthsimple within ninety (90) days. Depending on the original institution, account transfer times vary. See here for estimates.
Transfers initiated before or after the 30-day funding window will not be eligible.
Depending on the original institution, account transfer times vary. See here for estimates.
Your transfer needs to be received by Wealthsimple within ninety (90) days of registering to be eligible.
Absolutely. Whether you have a new account with us or you’re transferring more to an existing one, you can contribute at any time. Just make sure you take all RRSP contributions into consideration so you don't exceed your contribution limit.
The Bonus will be applied as twenty-four (24) equal monthly payments to your Wealthsimple Cash account(s) beginning after Wealthsimple receives all qualifying funding and within sixty (60) days of Wealthsimple receiving the Net Funding Amount in full.
The hold period is 2 years (730 days) after the end of your promotion period.
For greater flexibility, if you need to make a withdrawal during the hold period, we will only reduce future payments by the proportion of money taken out. Any previous installments will not be clawed back.
You’re eligible for the promotion by completing any one of the following during your 30 days of registering:
- Transfer a total of $15,000 or more across multiple accounts, including at least one RRSP or LIRA account.
- Set up your first direct deposit into a Wealthsimple Cash account of $2,000 or more and have the money land in your account. Maintain $2,000 a month in direct deposit for 6 consecutive months.
- Refer a friend and have them successfully join and fund their account within 30 days of their account opening (max of 3 referrals).
The maximum amount of lift tickets you can receive is 5.
- 1 for transferring $15,000+ to Wealthsimple, with at least one account being an RRSP or LIRA.
- 1 for setting up direct deposit of $2,000+ a month.
- Up to 3 for referring friends (1 ticket per referral) who join and fund their account within 30 days of their account opening.
Lift tickets are provided through the Canadian Lift Pass and are redeemable during the 2024/2025 season at 50+ ski areas across Canada. To learn more, visit the Canadian Lift Pass website.