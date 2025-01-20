There is a minimum of $15,000 to qualify for a bonus. It means that the sum of all of your transfers in minus transfers out and withdrawals during the 30-day window needs to be $15,000 or more.

The maximum qualifying funding for this promotion is $5,000,000. This means that the maximum bonus would be ($5,000,000 RRSP * 2%) = $100,000.

Should you go over the limit, we will prioritize your RRSP funds in our match calculations.