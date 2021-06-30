Multi-Year Accessibility Plan (2020)

Wealthsimple is committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities, and will ensure that we comply with the standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) in a timely fashion. As a part of the requirements under the AODA, Wealthsimple has developed a multi-year plan which outlines its strategy to meet the requirements under the AODA, and to remove barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Past Achievements to Remove and Prevent Barriers

Training and Customer Service

Wealthsimple is committed to providing accessible client service and content to people with disabilities. We provide accessible training to all employees, including anyone involved in developing our policies. This training includes the purposes of the AODA and the requirements of the Customer Service Standard, Wealthsimple’s Accessibility Policies and how to communicate with people with various types of disabilities.

Recruitment and Employment

Wealthsimple is committed to fair and accessible employment practices. We provide an accessible candidate experience and offer accommodations and adjustments throughout the interview process and beyond, upon request.

Feedback

Wealthsimple welcomes feedback on the accessibility of our recruitment, services and content. Clients and prospective employees can provide feedback to accessibility@wealthsimple.com, where we will integrate suggestions into our practices to ensure we are providing an accessible environment to all.

Strategies and Actions

2020

Wealthsimple will continue to work to meet the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and will continuously review our progress towards WCAG 2.0 Level AA by 2021, in accordance with Ontario’s accessibility laws.

We have established a dedicated email address (accessibility@wealthsimple.com) to solicit feedback from the public on the accessibility of our content and we will continuously integrate that feedback into our sites to ensure our content is accessible for all.

2021 and Beyond

Recognizing that as technology evolves more options will be available to increase accessibility, Wealthsimple is committed to conducting regular audits on both our content and our policies to ensure that we are providing the best possible service to all of our clients.

Wealthsimple will also develop an internal Accessibility Committee, who will meet regularly and be responsible for reviewing and amending our Accessibility Policies, external audits, training and compliance with the AODA, as well as integrating suggestions from accessibility@wealthsimple.com into our content.

By June 30, 2021 Wealthsimple will file an Accessibility Compliance Report, as required.

Products
Resources
About

We're building the world's most human financial company.

We provide investment services and other financial products through several affiliates. Our Invest and Smart Savings products are offered by Wealthsimple Inc., a registered portfolio manager in each province and territory of Canada.

Our Trade and Save products are offered by Canadian ShareOwner Investments Inc. (ShareOwner), a registered investment dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Some clients of Wealthsimple for Advisors have accounts with Wealthsimple Advisor Services Inc. (WASI), a registered mutual fund dealer in each province and territory of Canada. Our Cash product is offered by Wealthsimple Payments Inc., a money services business registered by FINTRAC. Money in your Cash account is held in an account with ShareOwner.

Wealthsimple Crypto is made available through the Wealthsimple Trade app. Wealthsimple Digital Assets Inc. (WDA) offers Wealthsimple Crypto to Canadians under time-limited registration and regulatory approach coordinated through the Canadian Securities Administrators' Regulatory Sandbox. In jurisdictions of Canada other than Québec, WDA is registered as a restricted dealer. In Québec, WDA is registered as a derivatives dealer. Crypto-assets purchased and held in an account with Wealthsimple Crypto are not protected by the Canadian Investor Protection Fund, the Canadian Deposit Insurance Corporation or any other investor protection insurance scheme.

ShareOwner is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada. Customer accounts held at ShareOwner are protected by CIPF within specified limits in the event ShareOwner becomes insolvent. A brochure describing the nature and limits of coverage is available upon request or at CIPF. Wealthsimple is not a member of IIROC nor a member of CIPF.

WASI is a member of the Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada and a member of the MFDA Investor Protection Corporation.

With any investment, your capital is at risk. The value of your portfolio with Wealthsimple can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you invest. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Read our (investment risk disclosure) for more information.

By using this website, you accept our (Terms of Use) and (Privacy Policy). Copyright 2020 Wealthsimple Technologies Inc.

IIROC Member MFDA Member