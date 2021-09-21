Skip links

Multi-Year Accessibility Plan

Wealthsimple is committed to meeting the needs of people with disabilities, and will ensure that we comply with the standards under the Accessibility for Ontarians with Disabilities Act (AODA) in a timely fashion. As a part of the requirements under the AODA, Wealthsimple has developed a multi-year plan which outlines its strategy to meet the requirements under the AODA, and to remove barriers for individuals with disabilities.

Past Achievements to Remove and Prevent Barriers

Training and Customer Service

Wealthsimple is committed to providing accessible client service and content to people with disabilities. We provide accessible training to all employees, including anyone involved in developing our policies. This training includes the purposes of the AODA and the requirements of the Customer Service Standard, Wealthsimple’s Accessibility Policies and how to communicate with people with various types of disabilities.

Recruitment and Employment

Wealthsimple is committed to fair and accessible employment practices. We provide an accessible candidate experience and offer accommodations and adjustments throughout the interview process and beyond, upon request.

Feedback

Wealthsimple welcomes feedback on the accessibility of our recruitment, services and content. Clients and prospective employees can provide feedback to accessibility@wealthsimple.com, where we will integrate suggestions into our practices to ensure we are providing an accessible environment to all.

Strategies and Actions

2020

Wealthsimple will continue to work to meet the Web Content Accessibility Guidelines and will continuously review our progress towards WCAG 2.0 Level AA by 2021, in accordance with Ontario’s accessibility laws.

We have established a dedicated email address (accessibility@wealthsimple.com) to solicit feedback from the public on the accessibility of our content and we will continuously integrate that feedback into our sites to ensure our content is accessible for all.

2021 and Beyond

Recognizing that as technology evolves more options will be available to increase accessibility, Wealthsimple is committed to conducting regular audits on both our content and our policies to ensure that we are providing the best possible service to all of our clients.

Wealthsimple will also develop an internal Accessibility Committee, who will meet regularly and be responsible for reviewing and amending our Accessibility Policies, external audits, training and compliance with the AODA, as well as integrating suggestions from accessibility@wealthsimple.com into our content.

By June 30, 2021 Wealthsimple will file an Accessibility Compliance Report, as required.

Last Updated: September 21, 2021

