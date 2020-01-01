We're building the world's most human financial company.

- Michael Katchen, CEO

What we do

We started by providing smart, simple investing, without the high fees and account minimums associated with traditional investment management. We invest your money in a globally diversified portfolio of low-cost index funds, and our cutting-edge technology helps you earn the best possible return, while optimizing your tax bill. This means we do things like automatic rebalancing, dividend reinvesting, and tax loss harvesting — services that were only available to the ultra rich until now or that most people found too time-consuming and tedious to do on their own.

Our expert financial advisors are always available when you need them. They can help plan your financial milestones and answer questions you might have about potential risks or what sort of investment accounts you should have.

Investing is just one part of your financial picture. So, we've introduced more ways to reach your goals and manage your money. High interest savings. Commission-free trading. And features — like automatically investing your spare change — that make it easier to save for your future. That's because we believe that everyone should have access to the tools they need to make smart financial choices.

Our offices

  • Map of Toronto

    Toronto

    860 Richmond St West, 3rd Floor

    Toronto, ON M6J 1C9

  • Map of Toronto

    Toronto

    241 Spadina Ave, 5th Floor

    Toronto, ON M5T 2T2

  • Map of New York

    New York

    20 Jay Street, Suite 928

    Brooklyn, NY 11201

  • Map of London

    London

    3rd Floor, 20 Grosvenor Pl

    London, SW1X 7HN

Who we are

Wealthsimple is backed by a team of world-class financial experts and the best technology talent. Our talented team of software engineers, designers, and data scientists have previously worked at such companies as Amazon, Google, and Apple.

Our Investment Advisory Committee are recognized thought leaders in the investment community. They play an advisory role in Wealthsimple's investment management process and serve as a sounding board for Wealthsimple's management team.

Leadership Team

  • Michael Katchen

    Michael Katchen

    Chief Executive Officer

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Brett Huneycutt

    Chief Operating Officer

  • Leen Li, CPA, CMA

    Leen Li, CPA, CMA

    Chief Financial Officer

  • Rudy Adler

    Rudy Adler

    Chief Product Officer

  • Marina Harris

    Marina Harris

    Chief People Officer

  • Blair Wiley

    Blair Wiley

    General Counsel

  • Robyn Ross

    Robyn Ross

    VP Operations & CEO, ShareOwner

  • Ben Reeves

    Ben Reeves

    Chief Investment Officer

Board of Directors

  • Paul Desmarais, III

    Senior VP of Power Financial

  • Som Seif

    Founder & CEO of Purpose Investments

  • Bertrand Badré

    Former CFO of the World Bank

  • Jeff Carney

    CEO of IGM Financial

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Adam Felesky

    President and Managing Partner of Portag3

  • Joseph Engelhart

    CIO of Allianz X

  • Michael Katchen

    Co-founder & CEO of Wealthsimple

  • Brett Huneycutt

    Co-founder & COO of Wealthsimple

Investment Advisory Committee

  • Deborah Fuhr

    Managing Partner & Co-founder of ETFGI LLP

  • Rhonda Goldberg

    Executive VP, General Counsel for IGM Financial Inc.

  • Adam Felesky

    President and Managing Partner of Portag3

  • Damien Bisserier

    Partner, ARIS

In the press

Sept 2019

Wealthsimple expands into tax software with SimpleTax acquisition

The company announced it has acquired Vancouver-based SimpleTax, an online tax-return preparation and filing service.

Globe and mail logo

July 2019

Wealthsimple Trade challenges Canada’s online broker establishment with free trades for stocks and ETFs

Wealthsimple Trade isn’t just cheap - it’s also an innovator in delivering its service through mobile.

CNBC logo

May 2019

Wealthsimple raises $75 million and says it’s closer on path toward an IPO

The round was led by the digital investment arm of Germany’s Allianz, with additional backing coming from early investor Power Financial.

Fast Company logo

February 2019

Wealthsimple named a Most Innovative Company by Fast Company

For selling financial probity with great content.

Investment Executive logo

January 2019

Wealthsimple unveils premium advice service

Wealthsimple Generation will give clients online access to advisors, financial reporting, tax strategies and personalized portfolios, as well as perks including airline lounge access and a discounted health plan.

Forbes logo

September 2018

Wealthsimple Knows How Millennials Want To Invest

Wealthsimple offers an easy-to-manage interface, cool, fashion forward branding and social media savviness.

January 2018

The secret behind Wealthsimple's rapid rise

Wealthsimple's CEO Michael Katchen discusses reasons behind the company's rapid rise to success.

Globe and mail logo

January 2018

How Wealthsimple’s chief investment officer is preparing investors for a sudden turn in the markets

Wealthsimple's CIO Dave Nugent discusses the company's approach to tempering investors' expectations in good times and bad.

Wall Street Journal Logo

August 2017

Toronto-based Wealthsimple Launches Shariah-Compliant Portfolio

Toronto-based automated investment provider Wealthsimple introduced a Shariah-compliant portfolio targeting U.S. and Canadian investors in a move to expand its product offerings.

Bloomberg logo

July 2017

Investing with a Millenial-Friendly Approach

Michael Katchen has been interested in investing for years on his own behalf. But after selling a startup and helping colleagues stick-handle their portfolios, he had a new idea.

Wall Street Journal Logo

June 2017

Robo Advisers' Latest Foray: Socially Responsible Investing

As the millenial investor comes of age, two youthful trends are converging: socially responsible investing and robo-advisory services.

Toronto Life logo

March 2017

Inside Wealthsimple's new office, with a cozy library, sushi boats and free popsicles

Homey touches, including a library stocked with novels, windows lined with succulents and a freezer full of complimentary popsicles, make the nine-to-five grind as pleasurable as possible.

Techvibes logo

April 2017

Wealthsimple wins second Webby Award

For the second consecutive year, Wealthsimple's site was named Best Financial Services/Banking website by a jury of Internet experts.

Fast Company logo

January 2017

Wealthsimple Is Aiming for U.S. Millenial Investors With Creativity And No BS

The Canadian fintech firm is launching in the U.S. with a Super Bowl ad, and two former Widen+Kennedy ad guys behind its brand strategy.

CBC.ca logo

January 2017

Toronto-based Wealthsimple launches in U.S. today

One of Canada's leading robo-advisers, Wealthsimple boasts 20,000 clients with $750M in assets.

Globe and mail logo

October 2016

The 28-year-old CEO Terrorizing Bay Street

Michael Katchen might be young, but he's taking on Canada's advisory firms with Wealthsimple, a millenial-friendly investing approach backed by some surprisingly big guns.

Techvibes logo

May 2016

Wealthsimple: The Standout Canadian Fintech Startup

Anthony Lacavera sits down with one firm that's distinguishing itself from the rest of the pack: Wealthsimple.

Financial Post Logo

April 2015

Wealthsimple aims to turn financial services industry on its head with low-cost approach to investing

Wealthsimple's reduced fees are a big selling point.

For inquiries, please contact press@wealthsimple.com

Awards & recognition

$5 billion

Assets under management

175,000+

People using Wealthsimple

Webbys

Best Financial Services Website

Fintech100

Top 100 Global Financial Technology Companies

the-details-ey

Michael Katchen, 2016

$265 million

Investment from the Power Financial Group and Allianz X

Clock

Start investing smarter in 5 minutes

Clicking get started accepts terms of use.