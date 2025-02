Retraits d’un FERR

RRSPs must be converted into a Registered Retirement Income Fund (RRIF) by the end of the calendar year in which the account holder (or ‘annuitant’) turns 71. If you contribute to a spousal RRSP, it must be converted to a spousal RRIF by the end of the calendar year in which the annuitant turns 71.

You/your spouse must begin withdrawing from the RRIF in the next calendar following the conversion from RRSP to RRIF. If you convert your RRSP to a RRIF in 2024 you must begin withdrawing funds in 2025.