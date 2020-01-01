Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN)

About AQN

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

CEO

Ian E. Robertson, CFA, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

2.47K

Revenue (TTM)

2.14B

Gross Profit

25.29%

Earnings

176.82%

Cash

$81M

Debt

$5.11B

