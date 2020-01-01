Nike, Inc. (Class B) (NKE)

$84.89USD

+$84.89 (+8,489.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About NKE

NIKE, Inc. engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate. The North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; and Asia Pacific & Latin America segments refers to the design, development, marketing, and selling of athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment. The Global Brand Divisions represents NIKE Brand licensing businesses. The Converse segment designs, markets, licenses, and sells casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories. The Corporate segment consists of unallocated general and administrative expenses. The company was founded by William Jay Bowerman and Philip H. Knight in 1964 and is headquartered in Beaverton, OR.

CEO

John J. Donahoe, II, MBA

Headquarters

United States

Employees

76.7K

Revenue (TTM)

40.8B

Gross Profit

44.40%

Earnings

113.09%

Cash

$3.07B

Debt

$6.92B

