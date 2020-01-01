Details
Open
$1.2K
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$1.24K
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$1.2K
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
891B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
26.35
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$1.53K
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$1.03K
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.23M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
49.18
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About GOOGL
Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.
CEO
Sundar Pichai, MBA
Headquarters
United States
Employees
119K
Revenue (TTM)
161B
Gross Profit
58.70%
Earnings
12.22%
Cash
$18.5B
Debt
$16B