About HCG

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending and consumer lending. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

CEO

Yousry Bissada

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

933M

Gross Profit

59.37%

Earnings

38.53%

Cash

$789M

Debt

$3.34B

