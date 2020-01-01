Details
Open
$19.40
$19.40
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$20.99
$20.99
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$19.25
$19.25
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
11.6B
11.6B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
15.96
15.96
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$22.39
$22.39
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$14.71
$14.71
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
1.13M
1.13M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
1.38
1.38
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About AQN
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is a diversified utility company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. It focuses on delivering reliable earnings, cash flow, and dividend growth through strategic acquisitions and operational excellence. The company was founded on August 1, 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.
CEO
Ian E. Robertson, CFA, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.47K
Revenue (TTM)
2.14B
Gross Profit
25.29%
Earnings
176.82%
Cash
$81M
Debt
$5.11B