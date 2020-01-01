Aurora Cannabis Inc (ACB)

$1.42CAD

+$1.42 (+142.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About ACB

Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO

Michael Singer, CPA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

2.78K

Revenue (TTM)

295M

Gross Profit

-31.86%

Earnings

-6497.51%

Cash

$201M

Debt

$602M

