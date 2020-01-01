Details
Open
$1.25
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$1.47
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$1.21
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
1.82B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$13.67
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$1.53
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
7.14M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-1.33
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About ACB
Aurora Cannabis, Inc. engages in the production, distribution and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The company was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
CEO
Michael Singer, CPA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
2.78K
Revenue (TTM)
295M
Gross Profit
-31.86%
Earnings
-6497.51%
Cash
$201M
Debt
$602M