Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN)

$1844.88USD

+$1844.88 (+184,488.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About AMZN

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca. The International segment offers retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through internationally-focused websites. The Amazon Web Services segment involves in the global sales of compute, storage, database, and AWS service offerings for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions. The company was founded by Jeffrey P. Bezos in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

CEO

Jeffrey P. Bezos

Headquarters

United States

Employees

798K

Revenue (TTM)

281B

Gross Profit

37.29%

Earnings

13.60%

Cash

$36.4B

Debt

$77.5B

