Details
Open
$6.09
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$6.50
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$5.90
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
532M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
23.75
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$8.79
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$5.25
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
57.6K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
0.28
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About CMG
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software. It assists oil and gas companies with extracting significantly increased volumes of oil and gas from their reservoirs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, South America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company was founded by Frank L. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
CEO
Ryan N. Schneider
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
194
Revenue (TTM)
78.4M
Gross Profit
73.31%
Earnings
0.25%
Cash
$36.8M
Debt
$42.6M