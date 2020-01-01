Computer Modelling Group Ltd (CMG)

$6.28CAD

+$6.28 (+628.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About CMG

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software. It assists oil and gas companies with extracting significantly increased volumes of oil and gas from their reservoirs. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, South America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company was founded by Frank L. Meyer in 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

CEO

Ryan N. Schneider

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

194

Revenue (TTM)

78.4M

Gross Profit

73.31%

Earnings

0.25%

Cash

$36.8M

Debt

$42.6M

