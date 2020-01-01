Bombardier Inc. (Class B) (BBD.B)

$0.84CAD

+$0.84 (+84.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories. The Commercial Aircraft segment designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircrafts. The Aerostructures and Engineering Services segment designs and manufactures major aircraft structural components such as engine nacelles, fuselages and wings and provides aftermarket component repair and overhaul as well as other engineering services for both internal and external clients. The Transportation segment offers product range and services to the rail industry and covers the full spectrum of rail solutions such as complete trains to subsystems, services, system integration, signaling, and e-mobility solutions. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

CEO

Alain M. Bellemare, MBA

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

59.7K

Revenue (TTM)

20.9B

Gross Profit

10.14%

Earnings

-863.23%

Cash

$3.34B

Debt

$12.7B

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

