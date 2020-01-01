Details
Open
$0.82
$0.82
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
High
$0.87
$0.87
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Low
$0.80
$0.80
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
Mkt cap
2.24B
2.24B
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
P/E ratio
The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is the relationship between an investment's price and earnings per share (EPS). It's a metric that can be used to determine the valuation or potential growth of an investment based on its past or future earnings. It's calculated by dividing the share price by EPS.
52-wk high
$2.92
$2.92
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
52-wk low
$0.88
$0.88
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
Volume
4.87M
4.87M
The total number of shares bought and sold.
EPS (TTM)
-1.00
-1.00
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories. The Commercial Aircraft segment designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircrafts. The Aerostructures and Engineering Services segment designs and manufactures major aircraft structural components such as engine nacelles, fuselages and wings and provides aftermarket component repair and overhaul as well as other engineering services for both internal and external clients. The Transportation segment offers product range and services to the rail industry and covers the full spectrum of rail solutions such as complete trains to subsystems, services, system integration, signaling, and e-mobility solutions. The company was founded on June 19, 1902 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
CEO
Alain M. Bellemare, MBA
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
59.7K
Revenue (TTM)
20.9B
Gross Profit
10.14%
Earnings
-863.23%
Cash
$3.34B
Debt
$12.7B