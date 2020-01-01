Radient Technologies Inc (RTI)

$0.28CAD

+$0.28 (+28.00%)

today (15 min delay)

About RTI

Radient Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacture of natural ingredients in the food and beverage, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, and active care industries. It also researches, develops, and commercializes microwave technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products. The company was founded on May 14, 2014 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO

Denis M. Taschuk

Headquarters

Canada

Employees

Revenue (TTM)

1.3M

Gross Profit

-1443.59%

Earnings

-99.53%

Cash

$6.13M

Debt

$10.8M

RTI related news

    Popular on Wealthsimple

      Trade app demonstration video

      Commission-free stock trading

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      Wealthsimple Trade lets you buy and sell thousands of stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on major Canadian and U.S. exchanges.

      • Unlimited trades, all commission-free

      • No account minimum means you can get started with as little as $1

      • No jargon, and no paperwork

      • Search and track stocks easily with your watchlist

      • Buy and sell stocks with just a few taps

      Clock

      Start trading in 5 minutes

      1. Download the Wealthsimple Trade mobile app
      2. Securely connect your bank account to deposit funds
      3. Buy and sell stocks with $0 commission fees