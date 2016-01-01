Radient Technologies Inc (RTI)
$0.01CAD
+$0.01 (+1.00%)
Details
$0.01
$0.01
The price of this investment when the exchange last opened.
$0.01
$0.01
The highest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
$0.01
$0.01
The lowest price of this investment during regular trading hours.
5.31M
5.31M
The value of this ETF or company's issued shares based on the price of a single share multiplied by the total number of issued shares.
$0.07
$0.07
The highest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
$0.01
$0.01
The lowest price this investment has been in the past 52 weeks.
86K
86K
The total number of shares bought and sold.
-0.03
-0.03
Earnings per share (EPS) is the amount of profit a company generated for each outstanding share of its common stock. It is often used as an indicator of company profitability.
About RTI
Radient Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacture of natural ingredients in the food and beverage, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, and active care industries. It also researches, develops, and commercializes microwave technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products. The company was founded by Steven Splinter on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.
CEO
Harry Kaura
Headquarters
Canada
Employees
Revenue (TTM)
3.62M
Gross Profit
-1238.64%
Earnings
76.12%
Cash
$31.9K
Debt
$13.7M
