About RTI

Radient Technologies, Inc. engages in manufacture of natural ingredients in the food and beverage, nutrition and supplements, pharmaceuticals, and active care industries. It also researches, develops, and commercializes microwave technology for the extraction, isolation, and purification of soluble products. The company was founded by Steven Splinter on June 12, 2001 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

CEO Harry Kaura Headquarters Canada Employees Revenue (TTM) 3.62M Gross Profit -1238.64% Earnings 76.12% Cash $31.9K Debt $13.7M